Merkel's conservatives stronger than Germany's Social Democrats - poll

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives would win more votes than the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) if an election were to be held this Sunday, a survey showed six months before a national vote in Europe's biggest economy.

The conservatives gained one percentage point to 34 percent in the GMS poll published on Thursday compared with the same survey at the start of February while support for the SPD increased by 2 percentage points to 31 percent.

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) was on 9 percent.

The far-left Linke and Greens were both on 8 percent while the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) looked set to enter parliament with voter support of 6 percent.

The survey of 1,008 people was carried out from March 16 to 22.

