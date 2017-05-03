Merkel's conservatives widen lead over Social Democrats in German poll

World

Merkel's conservatives widen lead over Social Democrats in German poll

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have widened their lead over the centre-left Social Democrats less than five months ahead of a federal election in Europe's largest economy, according to an opinion poll.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have widened their lead over the centre-left Social Democrats less than five months ahead of a federal election in Europe's largest economy, according to an opinion poll.

The survey by the INSA institute, to be published Wednesday in the mass-circulation Bild newspaper, showed support for the conservatives unchanged at 34 percent while the SPD inched down 1.5 percentage points on the week to 28.5 percent.

The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) fell one percentage point to 9 percent while the far-left Linke gained one percentage point to 10.5 percent. The Greens stood at 6.5 percent and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) at 7 percent.

The survey of 2,035 people was carried out from April 28 to May 2.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber,)

Source: Reuters