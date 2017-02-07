Merkel says in Europe's interests to have good ties with US

WARSAW: Germany and Europe have an innate interest in having strong ties with the United States, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding that NATO members would discuss the alliance's future in light of comments by the new U.S. administration.

"As Germany and Europeans, we have an innate interest in good trans-Atlantic relations on the basis of our common values," Merkel told a news conference after meeting Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

U.S. President Donald Trump said prior to his inauguration that NATO was obsolete because it had not defended against terrorist attacks.

"What has been said of NATO by the president and by the defence and foreign ministers are very important statements and we will have the opportunity within NATO to meet and to talk about the future and the challenges," Merkel added.

