Merkel says, on NATO spending target, commitments have to be met

STRALSUND, Germany: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that Germany needed to fulfill its commitment to boost defence spending to meet NATO's target of 2 percent of gross domestic product.

"Obligations have to be fulfilled and others in the world will demand that of us, and I think they're right that Germany must fulfill its obligations too," she said at an election campaign event in her constituency of Stralsund in northeastern Germany.

Germany has come under increased pressure since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump to meet NATO's defence spending target, which was agreed by all members of the 28-nation alliance in 2014.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)