Merkel to meet IMF's Lagarde next Wednesday - spokeswoman

Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde next Wednesday for talks, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

  17 Feb 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin Germany, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

"They will discuss current issues against the background of Germany's G20 presidency," the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.

