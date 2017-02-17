Merkel to meet IMF's Lagarde next Wednesday - spokeswoman
Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde next Wednesday for talks, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.
- Posted 17 Feb 2017 19:00
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde next Wednesday for talks, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.
"They will discuss current issues against the background of Germany's G20 presidency," the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)
- Reuters