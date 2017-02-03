Merkel to meet with ECB's Draghi in Berlin on Thursday

BERLIN: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday to review eurozone issues, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

The meeting comes after Merkel rejected comments by a key aide to U.S. President Donald Trump who accused Germany of using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain advantage over the United States and its own European Union partners.

