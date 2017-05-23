Merkel vows to fight terrorism with Britain after Manchester attack

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed shock and sorrow on Tuesday at a suicide attack at a concert in the British city of Manchester which killed at least 22 people, and promised to fight people who commit such inconceivable deeds.

"This suspected terrorist attack will only strengthen our resolve to continue to work together with our British friends against those who plan and carry out such inhumane deeds," she said.

"I assure the people of Britain: Germany stands at your side," she added.

