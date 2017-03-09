Merkel - Worth doing all we can to improve German-Turkish ties

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany and Turkey had many ties such as NATO membership and their joint fight against Islamic terrorism but differences had come to the fore recently and everything should be done to resolve that.

"There are on the one hand many common European-Turkish interests and on the other hand there are profound differences between the European Union and Turkey and between Germany and Turkey - and we're feeling that again these days," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

"From our point of view it's worth making every endeavour to advocate for German-Turkish relations but on the basis of our values and our expectations and with clarity," she said.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)