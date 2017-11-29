Metallica fan Jokowi gets thrash-worthy gift from Danish PM

JAKARTA: Indonesia's metalhead president received a thrash-worthy present from his Danish counterpart on Wednesday (Nov 29).

Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, was presented with the recently launched, re-mastered box set of US heavy metal band Metallica's 1986 album Master of Puppets.

The 56-year-old Jokowi is a well-known Metallica fan - several years ago he received a signed guitar from the band's bassist Robert Trujillo.

A spokesman said Indonesia's leader was "pleasantly surprised" by the unusual diplomatic gift from Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who was in Jakarta on an official visit.

The box set was signed by Metallica drummer and Danish native Lars Ulrich.

"Indonesia's president @jokowi seemed eager to dig into his diplomatic gift from Denmark: A #MasterOfPuppets box signed by #heavymetal fans' all-time favorit (sic) drummer @larsulrich," Rasmussen wrote on Twitter.

But Jokowi may not be able to keep it, as politicians have to report gifts to graft-riddled Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

The instrument Jokowi got from Trujillo is now displayed in a KPK gallery and considered a state asset.

"The KPK will decide whether the president should return the gift or if he can keep it," his spokesman said Wednesday.

And what did Rasmussen get in return? A traditional Indonesian dagger called a rencong.