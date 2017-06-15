Meth-laced lollipops worth US$1m seized by Texas police

TEXAS: An investigation into a reported burglary in Houston on Tuesday (Jun 13) ended with police seizing US$1 million worth of methamphetamine-laced lollipops weighing more than 270kg.

The Harris Country Sheriff's Office posted pictures of the haul of colourful candy on its Facebook page saying "it was intended to be distributed among children and/or sold to juveniles."





Some of the sweets were shaped like Batman and Starwars figures.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a concerned neighbour called police on Monday to report a break-in. Upon arriving at the scene, officers saw a male and female removing the lollipops from the home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They had so many narcotics in their vehicle they couldn't close the back hatch of their car," Lt. Ruben Diaz said during a press conference Tuesday.

"It was evident they were making these in the kitchen," he added.