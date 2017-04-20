Mexican ex-governor declines immediate extradition from Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY: Javier Duarte, the former state governor of Mexico's ruling party who was arrested in Guatemala at the weekend, said in court on Wednesday he would not agree to be extradited until his lawyers were able to study a formal extradition request.

"At this time, I can't agree (to extradition) until the formal extradition request arrives," said Duarte, who faces prosecution for embezzlement and organised crime in Mexico, where he was the governor of Veracruz state until last year.

Duarte has denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu)