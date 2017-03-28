Mexican teens killed by plane while taking selfies

MEXICO CITY: Two young women were hit and killed by a small aircraft as they were taking selfies by the side of a landing strip in northern Mexico, media reported on Monday (Mar 27).



The victims of the grisly accident, which took place Saturday afternoon in the town of Chinipas, in the northern state of Chihuahua, were buried later in the day, local daily El Heraldo de Chihuahua said.



Nitzia Mendoza, 18, and Clarissa Morquecho, 17, were standing atop the bed of a truck taking photos of themselves with their cellphones when they were hit by the wing, according to another local daily, El Diario de Chihuahua.

The two women had been attending a horse race in town and the race track runs along the side of the strip, both dailies said.



Exact numbers are hard to come by, but numerous people around the world were reported to have been killed or seriously injured while taking selfies.

In August last year, an 11-year-old girl drowned after falling into a river in northern Pakistan while attempting t take a selfie. According to officials, her parents also died trying to save her.