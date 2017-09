Mexico City shaken by 7.1-magnitude quake

MEXICO CITY: A 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday (Sep 19), destroying buildings and causing an unknown number of casualties on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake.

The quake sowed panic in the sprawling city of 20 million people, many of whom have memories of the quake 32 years ago that killed some 10,000 people in Mexico City.

"I'm so worried. I can't stop crying. It's the same nightmare as in 1985," one resident in a plaza in the capital, Georgina Sanchez, 52, sobbed to AFP.

The US Geological Survey put the quake's magnitude at 7.1. Mexico's Seismological Institute said it measured 6.8 on its scale, but later revised it to 7.1.

The US Geological Survey said the quake's epicentre was seven kilometres west of Chiautla de Tapia, in the neighbouring state of Puebla.

Tuesday's quake occurred hours after authorities had conducted an earthquake drill.

AFP journalists captured images of collapsed buildings, a car crushed by rubble, and debris-strewn streets.

Picture of a car smashed by debris from a damaged building after a powerful earthquake rattled Mexico City. (Alfredo ESTRELLA/AFP)

City residents posted photos online of damage to buildings in their neighbourhoods.

Emergency officials warned people not to smoke in the street, warning of possible ruptured gas pipes.

Alfredo Aguilar, a 43-year-old resident, said the quake was "really strong - buildings started to move." He added that he saw a woman who fainted. "People started to run."