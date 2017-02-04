Mexico confirms first case of microcephaly from Zika

Channel NewsAsia

Mexico has confirmed the first case of microcephaly linked to the Zika virus, the health ministry said on Friday.

A 4-month-old baby born with microcephaly is held by his mother in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo

The affected child, a girl, was born prematurely on Nov 5, 2016, and died at the moment of birth, the ministry said in a statement.

Between November 2015 and this January, 7,634 cases of Zika infection have been confirmed, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz)

- Reuters