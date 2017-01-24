Mexico could pull out of NAFTA if renegotiation unfavourable

MEXICO CITY: Mexico could pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement if the deal's renegotiation does not benefit Latin America's second largest economy, Mexican economy minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to withdraw from the trade deal with Mexico and Canada if he cannot renegotiate it to benefit American interests.

