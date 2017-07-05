Mexico expects meeting with Trump to lead to no big deals - foreign minister

MEXICO CITY: A meeting between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday at the G20 summit in Germany will last about 30 minutes and will probably not lead to any major agreements, Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"We don't expect to resolve substantial differences," Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said in a telephone interview with the Televisa television network.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich)