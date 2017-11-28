Mexico's finance minister resigns as presidential race looms

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday announced the resignation of Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade, amid speculation the political veteran will run for president in next year's election under the ruling party's banner.

Pena Nieto tapped the chief executive of state-run oil company Pemex, Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya, as the next finance minister at a ceremony at the official presidential residence of Los Pinos.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)