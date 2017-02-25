Mexico says does not need US aid under review by Trump

MEXICO CITY: Mexico does not need U.S. financial aid, Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong said on Friday, after President Donald Trump ordered a report on such assistance given by the United States to its southern neighbour over the last five years.

The main U.S. aid to Mexico is under the Plan Merida programme which allocated US$2.6 billion (£2 billion) to security assistance. Trump asked for the review of aid in a Jan. 25 order on immigration security that mandated the construction of a border wall.

Speaking on Mexican radio the day after a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, Osorio Chong said Mexico was a stronger country than when such aid deals were signed.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel)