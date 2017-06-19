Mexico says seeking consensus resolution on Venezuela at OAS

Mexico will seek support for a resolution on Venezuela at a meeting of the Organization of American States that generates consensus, foreign minister Luis Videgaray said on Monday.

Mexico's Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (L) and Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro hold a news conference ahead of the OAS 47th General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro, speaking at the same news conference as the meeting began in the Mexican resort of Cancun, said there is a constitutional crisis in Venezuela.

Videgaray said the Venezuela resolution should be in favour of representative democracy.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

Source: Reuters