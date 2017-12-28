Militants kill two in Egypt's Sinai - security sources

CAIRO: Militants killed two people including a policeman at a bank in Egypt's North Sinai region on Thursday and wounded several others, security sources said.

The militants fired a rocket and shot at police who were guarding the bank in the town of el-Arish, the sources said.

Police fired back but the militants fled the scene.

Egypt's interior ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting Mohamed Abdellah; Writing by John Davison; Editing by Kevin Liffey)