Missing cat in the UK found hanging in neighbour's garden: Report

OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom: The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) is investigating after the body of a missing cat was found hanging by its neck on Friday (Nov 17), strung up and dangled over a garden fence.

A report by Metro UK said the grisly discovery was made by the neighbour of the cat’s distraught owner in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

The RSPCA said it is not yet clear if the cat, known as PussPuss, died because of the hanging or was killed beforehand. Authorities added that the white cat had blood splattered down her rear legs.

Speaking to Metro UK, her owner Lisa Gamage said she was horrified that someone could be so cruel and that PussPuss was being missed by her son.

PussPuss had been taken in by the family three years ago as a young, pregnant stray. The feline and her offspring, Gary, were cared for by Ms Gamage’s nine-year-old son.

The authorities have appealed for members of the public to come forward should they have any information on the case.

