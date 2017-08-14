Missing Dutchman's body found in Turkey after 37-day search: Reports

ISTANBUL: Turkish emergency teams on Monday (Aug 14) found the body of a Dutchman missing for 37 days in the south of the country after losing contact with friends, reports said.

Joey Hoffman, 22, went missing in the Silifke district of the southern Mersin province while visiting the area with a Dutch friend and his wife.

Looking to buy land in the area and take a holiday, he lost contact with his friends on Jul 8 and was never seen alive again.

A 22-year-old man identified as Robin Hoffman (C), brother of missing Dutch tourist Joey Hoffman, and his two friends pose with a missing person flyer in Adana on July 30, 2017. (AFP Photo/Dogan News Agency/Stringer)

Emergency teams using sniffer dogs and drones found the body early Monday after an extensive search operation involving about 100 people, the Hurriyet daily said.

Images showed the body covered in a black drape being taken away by emergency workers on a stretcher in an arid, mountainous area. An autopsy is being carried out but initial indications showed no signs of knife or bullet wounds on the body, it added.

