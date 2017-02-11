Mogherini asks US not to 'interfere' in European politics

WASHINGTON: EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini warned Donald Trump's administration Friday (Feb 10) not to "interfere" in European politics, particularly following the US president's praise of Brexit.

"We do not interfere in US politics... And Europeans expect that America does not interfere in European politics," said Mogherini, who is wrapping up her first visit to Washington since Trump took office, at a moment of uncertainty for trans-Atlantic ties.



