Moldovan president - decision to expel Russian diplomats is 'outrageous': RIA

The government of Moldova has committed "an outrageous act" against the Russian embassy in the country by ordering five Russian diplomats to leave the ex-Soviet nation, RIA news agency quoted Moldovan President Igor Dodon as saying on Monday.

MOSCOW: The government of Moldova has committed "an outrageous act" against the Russian embassy in the country by ordering five Russian diplomats to leave the ex-Soviet nation, RIA news agency quoted Moldovan President Igor Dodon as saying on Monday.

Dodon was elected president last November as a pro-Russian candidate, following a campaign in which he vowed to slam the brakes on seven years of closer integration with the European Union.

However, he is still facing staunch opposition from the country's parliament and the government where his pro-European opponents hold the majority of seats.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)