Montenegro parliament ratifies NATO membership accord
Montenego's parliament ratified the country's membership agreement with NATO on Friday, taking the tiny former Yugoslav republic one step closer to becoming the 29th member of the Atlantic alliance.
PODGORICA: Montenego's parliament ratified the country's membership agreement with NATO on Friday, taking the tiny former Yugoslav republic one step closer to becoming the 29th member of the Atlantic alliance.
Forty-six of 81 deputies voted in favour of the agreement.
All but two of the NATO allies have now ratified the accord, which is strongly opposed by Russia, a country with strong historic and cultural ties to Montenegro.
Podgorica hopes to formally join NATO at a summit next month.
Montenegro has a population of 650,000 and a military of only 2,000, but it is strategically positioned along the Adriatic coast and surrounded by NATO members or hopefuls, except Serbia which maintains a military neutrality.
(Reporting by Petar Komnenic; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Gareth Jones)