More anti-Trump rallies planned in US cities

WASHINGTON: A second consecutive day of protests against U.S. President Donald Trump's month-old administration will unfold on Friday in cities across the country, with activists urging Americans to skip work and school in a show of dissent.

Strike4Democracy, one of the groups organising what it calls the #F17 General Strike, said more than 100 public protests were expected. About 16,000 people responded to a Facebook page for a march at New York's Washington Square Park on Friday.

"This is how we stop Trump and the entire corrupt political establishment before they destroy us and the planet we call home," the F17 Facebook page said.

Protests also were planned in large and small cities across the country, including Chicago, New Orleans and Mason City, Iowa.

Strike4Democracy urged Americans to stay away from work if possible and take part in a community service. It suggested people refrain from making purchases and instead donate their lunch money to a worthy cause and contact congressional representatives about the strike.

Michelle Rodino-Colocino, an organizer for Strike4Democracy, told NBC News that after the idea of a "general strike" was floated online, it took off on its own, with dozens of organizers working independently to stage events.

The Strike4Democracy website said the protest was aimed at halting "the authoritarian assault on our fundamental, constitutional rights" and the victimization of women, Muslims, immigrants and others.

The planned actions follow the Day Without Immigrants nationwide protest on Thursday against Trump's immigration policies. Businesses shut their doors, students skipped class and thousands of demonstrators gathered to highlight the importance of immigrants to the U.S. economy.

Trump, who took office last month, has signed an executive order temporarily banning entry to the United States by travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries and all refugees. Federal appeals court judges have temporarily blocked the travel ban.

Since his Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump has faced a steady stream of protests and marches, highlighted by a series of mass rallies that drew hundreds of thousands of people on the day after he was sworn in.

