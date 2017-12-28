More civilians killed in Yemen's 'absurd, futile' war - UN

The top U.N. official in Yemen said air strikes have killed scores of civilians in the past 10 days, in what he called an "absurd war" in which all sides, including the Saudi-led military coalition, show "complete disregard for human life".

"This absurd war ... has only resulted in the destruction of the country and the incommensurate suffering of its people, who are being punished as part of a futile military campaign by both sides," U.N. resident coordinator Jamie McGoldrick said in a statement.

