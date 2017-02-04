More than 100,000 visas revoked amid Trump travel ban - reports
- Posted 04 Feb 2017 01:00
WASHINGTON: More than 100,000 visas have been revoked in the wake of the Trump administrations recent travel ban on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries, according to media reports on Friday.
The Washington Post reported the figure, citing a government attorney at a federal court hearing in Virginia. NBC News' Washington affiliate also reported the number from the hearing.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Walsh)
- Reuters