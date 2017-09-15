More than 80 people likely killed in Texas from Harvey - governor

More than 80 people were likely killed in Texas from Hurricane Harvey, which struck the state about three weeks ago and brought record flooding to the Houston area, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas: More than 80 people were likely killed in Texas from Hurricane Harvey, which struck the state about three weeks ago and brought record flooding to the Houston area, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday.

"We have a report in that there are 82 deaths," Abbott told a news conference, adding the state is waiting on confirmation from local officials to make sure the deaths are storm-related.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)