More than 90 per cent of Syria's Raqqa in US-backed militia's control: Monitor

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BEIRUT: The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have seized more than 90 per cent of the city of Raqqa from Islamic State, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday.

The SDF, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, launched their offensive on Islamic State in Raqqa in June, backed by US-led air strikes and special forces on the ground. The city had served as Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.