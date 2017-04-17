More than US$43m found in Nigerian apartment

LAGOS: More than US$43 million was discovered in an upscale apartment in the Nigerian city of Lagos by local authorities.



Police raided the unit on Tuesday (Apr 12) after receiving a whistleblower tipoff, said Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



The anti-graft agency said in a statement on Wednesday that it was alerted to a suspicious incident involving a “haggard” woman in “dirty clothes” taking several bags in and out of a seventh floor unit at Osborne Towers.







(Photo: EFCC)

“Monies were found in two of the four bedroom apartment. Further probe of the wardrobe by operatives in one of the rooms, was found to be warehousing three fire proof cabinets disguisedly hidden behind wooden panels of the wardrobe."







The Osborne Towers apartment in Lagos. (Photo: EFCC)

“Upon assessing the content of the cabinets, neatly arranged US Dollars, Pound Sterling and some Naira notes in sealed wrappers,” the statement added.



Preliminary investigations indicated that the funds were proceeds from unlawful activity, the agency said.