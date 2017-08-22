Moroccan teenager admits killing two in Turku knife rampage - lawyer

Finnish police have requested that two of five Moroccans arrested over last week's deadly knife attack in Turku be detained for murder with terrorist intent, a court said on Tuesday.

HELSINKI: A teenage Moroccan asylum seeker admitted on Tuesday killing two people and wounding eight in a knife attack in the Finnish city of Turku, his lawyer said.

In a closed-door court hearing, 18-year-old Abderrahman Mechkah confessed to carrying out Friday's attack but denied he had a terrorist motive, lawyer Kaarle Gummerus said.

"(My client) admits manslaughter and injuries. But based on what the investigator has presented thus far, the crime was not necessarily with terrorist intent," Gummerus told Reuters.

