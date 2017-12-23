Moscow: US arms supply to provoke Kiev to use force in Eastern Ukraine - RIA

MOSCOW: Washington's decision to supply armaments to Ukraine will provoke Kiev to use force in the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, Russia's RIA state news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin as saying on Saturday.

The U.S. state department said on Friday the United States will provide Ukraine with "enhanced defensive capabilities" as Kiev battles Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country.

