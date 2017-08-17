Moscow calls 'nonsense' allegations that it meddled in US 2016 elections

Allegations that Moscow meddled in the U.S. presidential elections in 2016 are groundless, as there have been no criminal cases brought in the United States against those who allowed such alleged meddling, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"The lack of real (criminal) cases against those who have been in charge of the (U.S.) national cyber security confirms that it is nonsense what Russia is being accused of", Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

