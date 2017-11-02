Moscow hopes Syrian opposition would attend Russia-backed congress - Interfax

MOSCOW: Russia hopes that all Syrian opposition groups will attend "Syrian Congress on National Dialogue", which it plans to host on Nov. 18 in Sochi, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Bogdanov said all the groups including the High Negotiations Committee and the Free Syrian Army would be welcome to attend the event.

