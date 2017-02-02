Moscow says feels Trump's readiness to cooperate without anti-Russian 'phobias' - RIA

MOSCOW: Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it had felt from U.S. President Donald Trump a willingness to work with Russia without prejudice during his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, the RIA news agency reported.

"You could feel the willingness from the American side to work together in a business-like manner without any (anti-Russian) phobias," RIA quoted Georgy Borisenko, head of the North America Department at Russia's Foreign Ministry, as saying.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)