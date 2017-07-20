Moscow says replied to Washington query on US vote hacking within a day - RIA

MOSCOW: Russia said the United States had formally asked Moscow about election hacking one week before last year's U.S. presidential vote and that it replied the next day, RIA news agency cited Russia's special envoy on cyber security as saying on Thursday.

"We supplied them with a preliminary response the following day. In January when (former President Barack) Obama was still in office, before the inauguration (of Donald Trump), we gave a detailed answer", Andrey Krutskikh said, according to RIA.

