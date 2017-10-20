Moscow seeks support for Russia-Chinese roadmap on North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged world powers on Friday to get behind a joint Russian-Chinese roadmap for settling the crisis over North Korea's weapons programme.

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged world powers on Friday to get behind a joint Russian-Chinese roadmap for settling the crisis over North Korea's weapons programme.

Speaking at a conference on non-proliferation in Moscow, Lavrov said that the break-up of a deal on Iran's nuclear programme would send an alarming message about international security mechanisms, and could impact the situation on the Korean peninsula.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Catherine Evans)