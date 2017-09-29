Most Germans want three-way coalition of conservatives, FDP and Greens: Poll

BERLIN: Some 59 per cent of Germans want a three-way coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats and the environmentalist Greens to rule after a national election last Sunday, a poll showed.

The survey for broadcaster ZDF found around one fifth (22 per cent) of Germans thought a so-called "Jamaica" coalition would be bad while 15 per cent would not mind it. The alliance is so called in reference to the three parties' colours: Black, yellow and green, which are also those of the Jamaican flag.

Appetite for a repeat of the 'grand coalition' of Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD), who have governed Germany for the last four years, was weak, the poll found.

Only around a fifth (23 per cent) would prefer such a tie-up to a Jamaica coalition while 41 per cent thought it would be worse.

The SPD, which suffered its worst result in the post-war era in Sunday's election, has said it will go into opposition at the national level - a move that almost two-thirds (63 per cent) found good.