Mourners line streets for funeral of UK child cancer victim

LONDON: Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of a northern English village on Friday (Jul 14) for the funeral of a soccer-loving six-year-old boy whose battle with cancer captured the hearts of many people in Britain.

Many of the mourners for Bradley Lowery, who died on Jul 7, wore the shirts of local soccer club Sunderland that he supported while others were supporters of rivals Newcastle and clubs from around England.

This file photo taken on March 26, 2017 shows Bradley Lowery gesturing as he stands with England's striker Jermain Defoe ahead of a World Cup 2018 qualification football match at Wembley Stadium in London. (AFP Photo/Adrian Dennis)

Some people dressed as super-heroes as a tribute to the boy's determination to fight the disease.

Lowery became known nationally as he accompanied Sunderland players in taking to the pitch before matches, often in the arms of striker and England international Jermaine Defoe ,who once described the child as his best friend.

Defoe travelled from Spain, where he was training with his new club Bournemouth, to attend the funeral.

