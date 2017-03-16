Mt Etna sparks again in fresh bout of activity

Rome - Mount Etna has burst into life for the third time in just under three weeks, spitting molten lava nearly 200 metres (650 feet) into the sky above Sicily.

This latest phase of activity at Europe's highest volcano follows the first eruption in more than a year at the end of February.

The eruption came from a relatively new crater on the southeastern side of the 3,000-metre peak.

The eruption, captured on film by Italy's Geology and Vulcanology Institute (INGV), was not expected to pose any problems for nearby residential areas or for flights at the closest airport at Catania.