Multiple deputies down in active shooter situation in Colorado - police

REUTERS: "Multiple deputies" were down on Sunday after police responded to a call of an active shooter situation in Littleton, Colorado, a residential area south of Denver, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

"Update, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area," the sheriff's office said on Twitter.

