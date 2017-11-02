Multiple people down in shooting at Colorado Walmart: Police

REUTERS: Multiple people were shot on Wednesday (Nov 1) inside a Walmart store in a Denver suburb, local police said.

Police in Thornton, Colorado, did not release any information on the number of victims and it was not clear if an assailant had been taken into custody. Thornton is about 10 miles (16km) northeast of Denver.

"We've got multiple parties down, we're still trying to ascertain what their conditions are," Officer Victor Avila of the Thornton Police Department told Reuters.

Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/MdffbTPLKl — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Avila said that police were called to the store at about 6.30pm Mountain time (8.30am, Singapore time) and that the gunshots had ceased by the time the first officers arrived at the scene.

An hour after the incident, the situation, the nature of the incident or status of the threat remained unclear, he said.

Local NBC affiliate 9NEWS reported that a woman whose son was in Walmart had told her that he had heard about 30 gunshots and was still inside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video posted on Twitter showed the store apparently empty except for police officers with guns drawn.

Local television images showed a number of police cars and ambulances surrounding the Walmart, lights flashing. The store is adjacent to US Interstate 25.