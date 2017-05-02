Multiple people stabbed at University of Texas in Austin - police

Multiple people were stabbed at the University of Texas in Austin on Monday, and a suspect was in custody, the Austin Police Department said on Twitter.

REUTERS: Multiple people were stabbed at the University of Texas in Austin on Monday, and a suspect was in custody, the Austin Police Department said on Twitter.

One person was killed in the incident near a gym on campus, local media reported.

The university has advised students to avoid the area where the stabbings took place.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)