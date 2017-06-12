N Ireland's DUP faces harsh spotlight in power-sharing talks

DUBLIN: Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party may be British Prime Minister Theresa May's only chance for staying in power, an alarming prospect for voters and politicians wary of its incendiary views and virulent past.

The self-styled "Christian fundamentalist" party has softened its fiery anti-Catholicism and other harsh stances - it no longer calls for padlocking children's playgrounds and closing cafes and bars on Sundays.

But the party that in 1977 launched the "Save Ulster (Northern Ireland) from Sodomy" campaign still holds tight to what critics call its puritanical views, particularly on social issues such as abortion and sexual equality.

And even though the DUP's demands for cooperating with May's Conservatives in Westminster are not yet known, the prospect that it could prop up her government to in the Republic of Ireland to the south to warn of a disrupted balance of power in Belfast.

And in mainland Britain, protests have erupted over its opposition to gay marriage and abortion, the support of many senior members for teaching creationism, and a history of links to paramilitaries who fought Catholic nationalists during the decades of inter-community violence in Northern Ireland known as the Troubles.

The DUP has blocked same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland's assembly five times in recent years, with senior members threatening to leave the party if it ever votes in favour.

"Peter will not marry Paul in Northern Ireland," senior party member Jim Wells said earlier this year.

'ANTI-IRISH BIGOTRY'



Some senior DUP members - many of whom belong to the right-wing, avowedly anti-Catholic Orange Order - even advocate the literal biblical teaching of creationism in every school at the expense of evolution.

Jon Tonge, a professor of history at Liverpool University who has written extensively about the DUP, says that while the party has become less dogmatic, it certainly cannot be described as pluralist.

In his 2014 book "The DUP: From Protest To Power", Tonge found that 54 per cent of party supporters "would mind a lot" if someone from their family married a person of another religion and 58.4 per cent would not want their child to go to a non-Protestant school.

So it was a surprise to many political commentators in 2005 when the party agreed to enter a power-sharing arrangement with its bitter enemy Sinn Fein, once the political mouthpiece of the Irish Republican Army, which fought an armed campaign for Irish unity over three decades.

Although the Belfast assembly appeared to operate with reasonable cordiality for much of a decade, it collapsed spectacularly in January over Foster's involvement in a botched renewable heating scheme.

The clash led Sinn Fein to warn of a breakdown in trust, charging the DUP with "arrogance and a lack of respect" for minorities, particularly Irish nationalists.

"It is disappointing that the deep and overlapping anti-Irish and anti-Catholic bigotry of so many DUP-supporting unionists appears to still play a significant role in Northern life and politics," Andy Pollack, former director of the Centre for Cross-Border Studies, said at the time.

Foster has condemned political violence, but her party has long been criticised for sharing platforms with paramilitaries and for an apparent willingness to endorse armed resistance against perceived attempts to "sell out Ulster".

As a result, many voters worry that with the DUP at her side, May will find it harder to negotiate the coming Brexit talks with the EU.

The party has warned against the reintroduction of customs controls on the border with Northern Ireland, which could come if May fulfils her threat to walk away from talks that offer what she calls a "bad deal".

But it will not want to be seen as a Conservative patsy if the government decides to impose more austerity measures.