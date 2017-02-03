N Korea nuclear attack would trigger 'overwhelming' response: US Defense Secretary

SEOUL: Any nuclear attack by North Korea on the US or its allies would trigger an "effective and overwhelming" response, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said in Seoul on Friday.

"Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming," Mattis said, speaking at South Korea's defense ministry.

Mattis was in South Korea on his first overseas trip following his appointment, after new President Donald Trump raised concerns in Seoul and Tokyo on the campaign trail with threats to withdraw US forces if the allies did not step up their financial support.

