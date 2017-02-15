N.Y. man guilty of murder in 1979 disappearance of six-year-old

NEW YORK: A New York City jury on Tuesday found a former delicatessen worker guilty of murdering Etan Patz, a six-year-old boy whose disappearance in 1979 raised national awareness of the plight of abducted children and their parents.

The conviction of Pedro Hernandez, 56, came during his second trial in state court. It followed a 2015 mistrial that occurred after a single juror refused to go along with 11 other panelists who were convinced of his guilt.

The boy vanished as he walked alone to a school bus stop in the city's SoHo neighbourhood on May 25, 1979 and for decades was one of New York's most infamous unsolved mysteries.

(Writing by Joseph Ax; Editing by Tom Brown, Toni Reinhold)