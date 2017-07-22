NASA's historic Apollo Mission Control Center seeks donations for 'urgent restoration'

SINGAPORE: Fifty years after Apollo 11 landed the first two humans on the moon, the Apollo Mission Control Center (MCC) is on another mission - to be restored to its former glory.

A Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the National Historic Landmark's "urgent restoration" was launched on Friday (Jul 21), after "unlimited visitor access and declining budgets (took a) toll on the much-revered site", according to the Kickstarter page.

"The result is that the condition of the Historic Mission Control has deteriorated to the point that the National Park Service listed it as 'threatened' in 2015," it added.

The MCC was where the US mission of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth was orchestrated.

Non-profit group Space Center Houston has been working with retired members of the mission control operations team to secure the funds needed for the restoration - a total of US$5 million.



According to the project description, restoration works will involve recreating all the five areas of the control centre to "accurately (portray how it) looked the moment the moon landing took place on Jul 20, 1969", right down to the ash trays, pencils, headsets and coffee cups that were used and placed on the consoles at the time.



As the control centre later served as mission control for the Space Shuttle Program in the 1970s - during which the consoles were reconfigured and upgraded - part of the project would involve restoring the consoles backwards in time to the Apollo era.

Restoration works for the Apollo Mission Control Center will be extensive and will even include replicating items used and placed on consoles during the Apollo era. (Photo: Restore Historic Mission Control Kickstarter page)

According to the Kickstarter campaign page, the city of Webster in Texas - where many Apollo personnel lived - volunteered early this year a lead gift of US$3.1 million. It has also said it will match public donations dollar for dollar up to US$400,000.

The Kickstarter campaign goal is US$250,000. As of Saturday, it has raised nearly US$50,000 but Kickstarter rules state the project will only receive its funds if the total goal is reached by Aug 19.

Gifts to encourage donors include a special mission patch designed by Star Trek set designer Michael Okuda, a punch-out model of the Apollo 11 command module Columbia and a behind-the-scenes tour of the NASA Johnson Space Center.