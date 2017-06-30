NATO says to send more forces to Afghan war

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NATO allies agreed on Thursday to send more troops to Afghanistan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the alliance would also increase its focus on supporting Afghan special operations forces.

BRUSSELS: NATO allies agreed on Thursday to send more troops to Afghanistan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the alliance would also increase its focus on supporting Afghan special operations forces.

Stoltenberg, who was speaking after a meeting of defence ministers in Brussels, also said sanctuaries used by insurgents across the border in Pakistan had "to be addressed as part of the solution to the conflict."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Phil Stewart)