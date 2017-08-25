NATO says will keep a close eye on Russian manoeuvres, urges transparency

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the alliance would closely watch Moscow's military exercises in Belarus and western Russia next month, urging transparency and a commitment to international agreements.

WARSAW: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the alliance would closely watch Moscow's military exercises in Belarus and western Russia next month, urging transparency and a commitment to international agreements.

Stoltenberg spoke in Poland on a visit to check on the deployment of the U.S.-led alliance's forces in the country's east.

"We are going to be watching very closely the course of these exercises," Stoltenberg told journalists after meeting Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, referring to Russia's Zapad military manoeuvres planned mid-September.

"All countries have the right to exercises of their armed forces but the countries should also respect the obligation to be transparent."

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)